Hundreds of French high schools shut as new violence erupts

"HELD HOSTAGE"

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said "the high school student movement is being held hostage by ultra-violent fringe groups", adding that nearly 400 high schools out of the 3,700 in the country were expected to be closed on Friday.

Many high schools have also planned to conduct classes remotely, particularly in the southern city of Marseille.

At least 65 staff members have been injured, including 40 high school principals, since the start of the movement, Geffray told BFMTV. Some 170 students have been wounded while over 100 high schools have suffered "severe damage".

"Parents must clearly step up and tell their children not to go" to the protests, he added. "What matters now is ensuring our children are no longer out on the streets, because they are in danger."

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said he has asked prosecutors to hold parents liable for damage caused by their children during the protests and "pay for repairs".

Since the start of the movement, around 2,000 people have been taken into police custody, "90 percent of whom were minors", Darmanin told RTL.

"WE'VE WON"

In the western city of Rennes, the tension was already palpable outside the Jean-Mace high school with students dressed in black and wearing balaclavas standing not far from a heavy police presence.

"As far as we're concerned, we've won - our school is closed this morning," said Lola, 16, who declined to give her last name.

She condemned what she said was police violence. "It makes us even angrier - the police have no right to hit us or use tear gas on us."

Police used tear gas at the Kerichen high school in Brest, in western France, an AFP photographer said.

The protests have also made a strong political echo just over half a year before presidential elections, with the government accusing the hard left France Unbowed (LFI) - whose firebrand leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is again standing for the presidency - of being behind the movement.

But senior LFI official Manuel Bompard accused the government of "descending into conspiracy theories".

In a bid to ease tensions, Geffray said he was on Friday meeting with education unions and high school student associations to find common ground for dialogue.