France students plan more protests, UN 'concerned' over violence

PARIS: Students in France were largely back in the classroom Friday (Oct 9) following days of protests demanding better education and school conditions, as the UN voiced "concern" over the sometimes violent clashes.



Tens of thousands have taken to the streets across France since students in late September began blocking entrances to high schools, which led to squads of riot police being deployed.



The students - most aged 15 to 18 - have complained of absent teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings that cannot cope with rising temperatures.



More than 6,800 people have been detained since the start of the demonstrations, of whom 86 per cent are minors, the justice ministry said Friday.



A government source told journalists that the cost for damage caused by the demonstrations was "at least 30 million euros".



The United Nations said Friday it was watching the events "with concern" and urged people on all sides to remain peaceful.



"We are following with concern incidents related to the student protests and high school blockades in France, some of which have turned violent," said Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN human rights agency.