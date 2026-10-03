High school students in Paris' deprived suburbs spark national protest movement

AUBERVILLIERS: Maisa, a 17-year-old in a poor Paris suburb who aspires to be an English teacher, joined tens of thousands of other students and their supporters this week in protests that spread across France over dilapidated schools, classroom overcrowding and teacher shortages.

At Lycee Le Corbusier school in Aubervilliers, a suburb north of Paris in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, protesters said schools in poor neighbourhoods like theirs faced the worst conditions.

“Last year I took the high school French exam without a French teacher, and teachers have a huge impact,” Maisa said.

"These are not conditions to study in."