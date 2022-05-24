France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

PARIS: Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France's Europe minister said on Tuesday (May 24), reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month suggested creating a "European political community" that would create a new structure allowing closer cooperation with countries seeking EU membership.

"I am convinced that Ukraine will be part of the European Union," Clement Beaune told reporters. "We know with honesty that it takes time and in this time we can't allow ourselves to simply wait. We have to nurture the European hope."

Beaune, who earlier this week said it could take 15 to 20 years for Ukraine to join added that the project "was not an alternative".