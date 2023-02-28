France spent €630 million euros hosting Ukrainian refugees in 2022

PARIS: France spent more than €630 million last year hosting almost 115,000 refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's top audit body said Tuesday (Feb 28).

The state auditor, the Cour des Comptes, said in a report that Ukrainians seeking shelter had enjoyed "satisfactory" conditions under a never-before-seen "temporary protection" scheme in 2022.

The scheme has allowed them access to rights denied to other asylum seekers, including the ability to work, health services, schooling for children and emergency accommodation.

Costs for the comparatively generous programme reached €634 million (US$673 million), with most spent on housing (€250 million) and cash payouts (€220 million).

Per person, Paris spent around twice as much on Ukrainian refugees as on "classic asylum seekers", the auditor found.

For instance, housing for Ukrainians cost around €38 daily per person, compared with less than 18 in pre-existing asylum facilities.