Boy hit, killed by car as France celebrate World Cup win over Morocco

PARIS: A suspect driving a car in the southern French city of Montpellier "violently hit" and killed a teenage boy as crowds celebrated France's victory in the World Cup semi-final, local authorities said on Thursday (Dec 15).

The vehicle was found nearby but the driver fled the scene. Police are trying to locate the suspect and have opened an investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident, according to the Montpellier prosecutor's office.

Video emerged on Twitter showing a car being driven dangerously near crowds in the street following the French national team's Wednesday night win over Morocco.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not made public, was rushed to a hospital and died of his injuries, authorities said.