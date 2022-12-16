Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Boy hit, killed by car as France celebrate World Cup win over Morocco
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Boy hit, killed by car as France celebrate World Cup win over Morocco

Boy hit, killed by car as France celebrate World Cup win over Morocco

Supporters of France react next to the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees avenue at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco, in Paris on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: AP/Thibault Camus)

16 Dec 2022 07:15AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 07:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: A suspect driving a car in the southern French city of Montpellier "violently hit" and killed a teenage boy as crowds celebrated France's victory in the World Cup semi-final, local authorities said on Thursday (Dec 15).

The vehicle was found nearby but the driver fled the scene. Police are trying to locate the suspect and have opened an investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident, according to the Montpellier prosecutor's office.

Video emerged on Twitter showing a car being driven dangerously near crowds in the street following the French national team's Wednesday night win over Morocco.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not made public, was rushed to a hospital and died of his injuries, authorities said.

Soccer fans celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco, being played in Qatar, in the center of Lyon, central France on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani)
Supporters of France react in Bastille square at the end of the 2-0 victory of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco, in Paris on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard)

French lawmaker Nathalie Oziol expressed her "immense sadness (that a) sporting event ends in absolute tragedy".

Elsewhere in France, crowds in Paris and other cities erupted in shouts of joy as France - which has a large Moroccan community - advanced to the World Cup final. The displays were relatively restrained. Disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country's unprecedented achievement.

In the capital of neighboring Belgium, which also has a sizeable Moroccan community, about 100 people were detained late Wednesday after soccer fans shot fireworks at police and damaged cars in the center of Brussels, police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

Also read:

Source: AP/rc

Related Topics

France World Cup 2022 Car accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.