Europe wants to attract younger farmers to address worries of ageing agricultural sector
A new diploma course aims to prepare the next generation of agricultural workers and entice more people to join the traditional rural economy.
PARIS: In an industry dominated by older farmers, 15-year-old Pauline Duval stands out.
The French teenager said she has worked on her family’s farm since she was a child to help her parents - but also because she likes it.
“For me, it's always been obvious to take over the farm when they retire, or even to set up with them before that,” she told CNA as she groomed a prize bull at the Paris International Agricultural Show - the country’s largest such show.
France’s agricultural sector is currently facing a demographic crisis, leading to growing uncertainty about the future of Europe’s historically robust farming sector.
According to figures from the European Commission, just 12 per cent of farms in the 27-member European Union are run by people aged under 40.
ROADMAP FOR GENERATIONAL RENEWAL
To tackle the problem, the Commission is now rolling out a roadmap for generational renewal.
New legislation aims to improve training for future farmers, with the creation of a “agro-bachelor” diploma that focuses on how managerial and entrepreneurial skills can be better used in farming.
The course intends to prepare the next generation of agricultural workers and entice more people to the sector from outside the traditional rural economy.
However, even children from farming families are cautious about entering a profession seen by many as economically unsustainable.
Rural unions have admitted it is a challenge to drum up young people’s interest in agriculture if they do not hail from a farming background.
“We have to raise awareness among young people in primary schools, and welcome young children to farms and training centres to get them interested in these jobs,” said Benoit Lecaulle of the National Rural Family Homes Union.
“They also need more advanced training because they don't come from that background.”
He added that while this may sound simple, tools need to be put in place to teach such youths the basics of farming.
France’s farming sector is the country's second largest employer, but half of its farmers will reach retirement age by 2030.
The government wants to increase the number of people trained in agriculture by 30 per cent over the next decade.
French President Emmanuel Macron said this is not just an economic problem but also a matter of national security.
"We're at a moment that is (an) extremely tense moment in geopolitics. Tomorrow, nothing prevents us from thinking that food could become a weapon,” Macron has said.
“And so, our responsibility is to produce on our land, which allows us to feed ourselves and our children,” he added.
FINANCING PROBLEMS, FEW BUYERS
The problems in France reflect those faced by agricultural producers across Europe.
Agriculture makes up just over 1 per cent of the EU’s total gross domestic product, but nearly a third of its entire budget is spent on agricultural subsidies.
The bloc’s agriculture commission recently announced new reforms that promise better conditions for farmers along with fairer supply chains.
Thousands of farms close annually due to financing problems, a lack of buyers, or farmers’ children choosing not to take over the land.
European governments face a challenge to ensure that more youngsters like Pauline Duval join the profession - rather than become rare breeds.