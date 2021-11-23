France's average daily new COVID-19 infections near three-month high

PARIS: French health authorities reported 5,266 daily new COVID-19 infections on Monday (Nov 22), pushing the seven-day moving average of new cases to an almost three-month high.

That average - which smooths out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 18,479, a level unseen since Aug 27, from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct 10.

It had set a 2021 record of 42,225 in mid-April before falling to a 2021 low of 1,816 at the end of June.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Sunday the current wave of the pandemic was "rampant".

Unlike some of its European peers, France has yet to announce a new batch of restrictive measure to contain the disease, with some experts saying the ongoing wave could hit its climax in the country around Christmas.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.42 million.

In another sign the virus' spread is speeding up again, the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours to 1,409, going 1,400 for the first time since Sept. 30.

The total number of patients hospitalised for the disease increased by 300 versus Sunday to 8,338, the highest daily rise since Aug 23.

France also registered 97 new daily deaths from the epidemic - the highest figure since Sep 21 - taking the total to 118,540. The seven-day moving average of new fatalities reached an almost two-month high of 49.