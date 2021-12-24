Logo
France's COVID-19 cases reach national record, deaths rise
People queue for tests ahead of Christmas, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People queue for tests ahead of Christmas, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
24 Dec 2021 02:05AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 02:05AM)
PARIS: France had around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Dec 23), health ministry data showed, the highest in the country since the pandemic began, and the number of deaths also climbed.

"Today's figures are not good," Health Minister Olivier Veran told reporters.

Data from the health ministry also showed that France registered a further 179 COVID deaths in hospitals over the last 24 hours, while the number of COVID patients in intensive care units reached 3,208, up by 61 from the previous day.

President Emmanuel Macron is hoping France's COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign will help to contain the fifth wave of the coronavirus to hit the country.

He is aiming to avoid imposing tough, new restrictions, although the French government has said all options will be considered to tackle any rapid deterioration in France's COVID-19 situation.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

