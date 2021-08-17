France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June

PARIS: French health authorities said on Monday the total number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 stood at 10,151, going over 10,000 for the first time since June 22.
There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 - more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.
