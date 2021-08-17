Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June

Healthcare workers adjust medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

17 Aug 2021 03:46AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 03:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French health authorities said on Monday the total number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 stood at 10,151, going over 10,000 for the first time since June 22.

There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 - more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us