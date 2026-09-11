France's Epstein probe identifies 'potential recruiters'
The Epstein network is "a labyrinthine network", Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau says, as French investigators trace leads from New York to Saint-Tropez and Cannes.
PARIS: A French investigation into alleged human trafficking that allowed US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to commit abuses is following several leads on potential recruiters, a prosecutor said Thursday (Sep 10).
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau spoke after French modelling scout Daniel Siad, who is accused of helping Epstein to traffic women, was found dead in his home in July before he could be questioned.
"We have obtained other names of potential recruiters," she told France Inter radio.
"For us, the Epstein network is a labyrinthine network. To get out of it, it's not just a single Ariadne's thread you have to pull on, it's dozens and dozens of threads," she said.
The case has so far led them to New York and "towards Saint-Tropez, towards Cannes", she added.
France opened a human trafficking investigation after the US Justice Department in January released the latest cache of files from the investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in prison in 2019 while facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.
Beccuau said 26 victims had been identified, including eight who still needed to be questioned as some lived abroad.
"Of these 26 victims, 13 had not previously appeared in any case," she said.
French authorities have previously looked into other French figures in the modelling industry.
Magistrates previously dropped an investigation into sexual assault and rape claims against Gerald Marie, the former European head of the Elite modelling agency now in his mid-70s, as the alleged abuse was beyond the statute of limitations.
Several women have urged new investigations targeting him since the release of the latest Epstein files.
Marie last month denied any wrongdoing, saying in an interview with the RTL broadcaster: "I have never raped anyone."
"I've always behaved consistently and properly with women. I love women. I can't see myself forcing one," he added.
He said he only met Epstein once.
French police in 2020 also arrested modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel after allegations he procured women for the US billionaire. He was found dead in prison in 2022.