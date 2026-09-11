Logo
Logo

World

France's Epstein probe identifies 'potential recruiters'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

France's Epstein probe identifies 'potential recruiters'

The Epstein network is "a labyrinthine network", Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau says, as French investigators trace leads from New York to Saint-Tropez and Cannes.

France's Epstein probe identifies 'potential recruiters'

This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on Feb 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files. US authorities on Jan 30, 2026, released the latest cache of files related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files contained references to numerous high-profile figures. (Photo: AFP/Martin Bureau)

11 Sep 2026 01:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: A French investigation into alleged human trafficking that allowed US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to commit abuses is following several leads on potential recruiters, a prosecutor said Thursday (Sep 10).

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau spoke after French modelling scout Daniel Siad, who is accused of helping Epstein to traffic women, was found dead in his home in July before he could be questioned.

"We have obtained other names of potential recruiters," she told France Inter radio.

"For us, the Epstein network is a labyrinthine network. To get out of it, it's not just a single Ariadne's thread you have to pull on, it's dozens and dozens of threads," she said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The case has so far led them to New York and "towards Saint-Tropez, towards Cannes", she added.

France opened a human trafficking investigation after the US Justice Department in January released the latest cache of files from the investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in prison in 2019 while facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.

Beccuau said 26 victims had been identified, including eight who still needed to be questioned as some lived abroad.

Related:

"Of these 26 victims, 13 had not previously appeared in any case," she said.

French authorities have previously looked into other French figures in the modelling industry.

Magistrates previously dropped an investigation into sexual assault and rape claims against Gerald Marie, the former European head of the Elite modelling agency now in his mid-70s, as the alleged abuse was beyond the statute of limitations. 

Several women have urged new investigations targeting him since the release of the latest Epstein files.

Marie last month denied any wrongdoing, saying in an interview with the RTL broadcaster: "I have never raped anyone."

"I've always behaved consistently and properly with women. I love women. I can't see myself forcing one," he added.

He said he only met Epstein once.

French police in 2020 also arrested modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel after allegations he procured women for the US billionaire. He was found dead in prison in 2022.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Jeffrey Epstein France
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement