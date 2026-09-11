France's Epstein probe identifies 'potential recruiters'

PARIS: A French investigation into alleged human trafficking that allowed US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to commit abuses is following several leads on potential recruiters, a prosecutor said Thursday (Sep 10).

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau spoke after French modelling scout Daniel Siad, who is accused of helping Epstein to traffic women, was found dead in his home in July before he could be questioned.

"We have obtained other names of potential recruiters," she told France Inter radio.

"For us, the Epstein network is a labyrinthine network. To get out of it, it's not just a single Ariadne's thread you have to pull on, it's dozens and dozens of threads," she said.

The case has so far led them to New York and "towards Saint-Tropez, towards Cannes", she added.

France opened a human trafficking investigation after the US Justice Department in January released the latest cache of files from the investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in prison in 2019 while facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.

Beccuau said 26 victims had been identified, including eight who still needed to be questioned as some lived abroad.