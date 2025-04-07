France's Le Pen slams 'witch hunt' as ban dominates rival rallies

France's far-right leader Marine

Le

Pen

on Sunday (Apr 6) vowed to pursue her presidential ambitions after she was found guilty of embezzlement and banned from standing for office , saying her party is the target of a "witch hunt".

PARIS:

Polls have made the National Rally (RN) party figurehead the frontrunner ahead of a presidential election in two years and and the court sentence has stunned France's political establishment.

Le Pen spoke at one rally in central Paris six days after a court in the French capital found her and other RN officials guilty of embezzling European parliament funds to use them for domestic political duties.

Her opponents backed the court's decision at rival events Sunday. "If you steal, you pay," former prime minister Gabriel Attal told his supporters.

Le Pen, 56, was given a four-year jail term, with two years suspended, and banned from public office for five years.

"I won't give up," Le Pen told followers gathered in a Paris square with the golden dome of the Hotel National des Invalides in the background.

She denounced a "witch hunt" against the RN as supporters waved French flags and chanted "Marine! Marine!".

Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's deputy and RN chief, said there were 10,000 people at the rally. But the square was not full.