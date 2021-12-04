Logo
France's Macron defends Saudi visit after Khashoggi murder
Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said she was disappointed in the Saudi takeover of English Premier League side Newcastle United

04 Dec 2021 12:36AM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:36AM)
DUBAI: French President Emmanuel Macron insisted he hadn't forgotten the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday (Dec 3) as he defended his decision to visit Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour.

On Saturday, Macron will become one of the first Western leaders to meet the kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Khashoggi's murder sparked international outrage that continues to reverberate. But Macron said it was impossible to engage with the region while ignoring the powerful Saudis.

"Who can think for one second that we can help Lebanon and preserve peace and stability in the Middle East if we say: 'We're not going to speak to Saudi Arabia, the most populated and most powerful country in the Gulf'?" he told media in Dubai, the first stop of his tour.

"It doesn't mean that I endorse anything, that I've forgotten, that we're not demanding partners," he said, adding that he was acting "for our country and in the interests of the region".

Macron will fly to the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah on Saturday after an overnight stay in Qatar, another resource-rich Gulf country where France will defend their World Cup football title next year.

On Oct 2, 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee. According to US and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.

Source: AFP

