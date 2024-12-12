France's Macron expected to name new PM on Thursday

Tuesday's round-table talks at the president's Elysee Palace office were aimed at finding a way forwards following last week's historic no-confidence vote that toppled Barnier's government.

The bosses of the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), who joined forces to oust Barnier, were not invited.

Macron is under huge pressure to cobble together a broad alliance and form a government that can survive a no-confidence vote and pass a budget for next year, in a bid to limit political and economic turmoil.

He had hoped to prise the Socialists, Greens and Communists away from their election pact with the LFI but their bosses insist a new prime minister should be named from their ranks.

France's hung parliament - split roughly evenly between the left, Macron's centrists and conservatives, and the RN - means some natural adversaries must bury or at least suspend their differences for a government to endure.