Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle

France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives to attend the last weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
FILE Photo: France's ambassador to Italy Catherine Colonna leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin arrives to attend the last weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher attends a meeting focusing on gender equality at work as part of International Women's Day at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 8, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
21 May 2022 04:08AM (Updated: 21 May 2022 04:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron retained his finance and interior ministers while appointing only the second woman to head France's foreign ministry, as the president reshuffled his cabinet ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

After his re-election in April, when the far right came its closest yet to taking the presidency, centrist Macron pledged to govern France "in a different way" from a first term during which his focus on economic reforms left much of the electorate discontented.

With first COVID-19 and now surging inflation reversing some of the hard-fought gains earned by those reforms, he now needs to persuade voters he is responding to their frustrations in time for June's parliamentary ballot.

The three nominations would suggest the president has not opted for a wholesale overhaul of his leadership - though with women playing a more prominent role.

Retaining their respective finance and interior ministry portfolios, Bruno Le Maire and Gerald Darmanin, will be joined at the cabinet's top table by Catherine Colonna as foreign minister, the presidency announced.

All three come from a centre-right background.

Colonna is currently France's ambassador to Britain and former spokeswoman to late president Jacques Chirac.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher was promoted from junior minister for industry to energy minister. She will be tasked with reviving the country's ailing nuclear sector and accelerating the rollout of more renewable energy, while shaping France's response to the gas crisis and voter anger over energy prices.

Macron - busy with crisis diplomacy abroad and tough political bargaining ahead of the parliamentary vote at home - has taken nearly a month to appoint a new cabinet.

On Monday, he named Elisabeth Borne as prime minister. The left-leaning career technocrat served in his earlier governments, most recently as labour minister, when she stared down trade unions over unemployment benefit reform.

"Bringing down the cost of living will be the government's first priority," Borne said in an interview with TF1 television.

She added that following parliament elections in June her government's first legislative initiative would focus on purchasing power, notably with regard to energy prices.

France heads into June's parliamentary elections as Europe grapples with a war on its eastern flank that has stunted a post-pandemic economic recovery and exacerbated a sharp acceleration in consumer price rises across the euro zone.

If Macron wins the legislature, his government's priorities will also include action to combat climate change and pushing back the retirement age - a task likely to fall to new Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt.

Although polls show Macron should be able to form a ruling majority, he is under pressure from an alliance of left-wing parties and re-energised far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Should Macron and his allies lose the parliamentary election, he will have to name a new prime minister from the ruling majority who will then be tasked with naming a new cabinet.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us