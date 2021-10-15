France's Macron pays tribute to last survivor of WW2 liberation order

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Friday (Oct 15) to the last surviving member of an order honouring heroes of France's liberation during World War Two who died this week.

Hubert Germain, who died on Tuesday aged 101, had been the last living "Companion of the Liberation" - an order created by General de Gaulle in 1940 to honour soldiers, Resistance members and civilians who fought the country's Nazi occupation.

His coffin and medals of honour were carried through the Invalides monument in Paris, during a military ceremony attended by senior politicians and broadcast on national TV.

"He defended freedom with his brothers in arms, with his brothers in spirit - and all who recognise themselves as such - he would rebuild the brotherhood," Macron said.

"Our task will be to continue the fight with the same fervour. We will."