Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France's Macron pays tribute to last survivor of WW2 liberation order
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France's Macron pays tribute to last survivor of WW2 liberation order

France's Macron pays tribute to last survivor of WW2 liberation order

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with General Thierry Burkhard, chief of Defence staff at the end of a national memorial service for Hubert Germain, the last companion of the Liberation, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Oct 15, 2021. (Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

15 Oct 2021 11:30PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Friday (Oct 15) to the last surviving member of an order honouring heroes of France's liberation during World War Two who died this week.

Hubert Germain, who died on Tuesday aged 101, had been the last living "Companion of the Liberation" - an order created by General de Gaulle in 1940 to honour soldiers, Resistance members and civilians who fought the country's Nazi occupation.

His coffin and medals of honour were carried through the Invalides monument in Paris, during a military ceremony attended by senior politicians and broadcast on national TV.

"He defended freedom with his brothers in arms, with his brothers in spirit - and all who recognise themselves as such - he would rebuild the brotherhood," Macron said.

"Our task will be to continue the fight with the same fervour. We will."

French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to the coffin during a national memorial service for Hubert Germain, the last companion of the Liberation, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, October 15, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

After the war, Germain was elected as a local mayor before joining parliament and serving as minister for post and telecommunications minister the 1970s.

In his last interview with Paris Match magazine in November last year, Germain described himself as "just a companion among companions."

"I wake up at 5 a.m., I daydream and I prepare my spiritual life," Germain told Paris Match in the interview.

The order, one of France's highest honours, counts 1,032 men and six women, including activist publisher Berty Albrecht and Simone Michel-Levy, who set up a clandestine communication network during the war.

Just over 700 of its members survived the war, including international statesmen such as Dwight Eisenhower, Winston Churchill and King Mohammed V of Morocco.

Germain, who had a son and two daughters, will be buried on Nov 11 at Mont Valerien, a fortress west of Paris, alongside other members of the order.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us