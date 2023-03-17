France's Macron rams through pension reform without vote

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron's government on Thursday (Mar 16) rammed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote, risking more turbulence and street protests after a day of high political drama.

The move to use a special constitutional power enabling the government to pass legislation without a vote amounted to an admission that the government lacked a majority to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The Senate had adopted the bill earlier on Thursday, but reluctance by right-wing opposition MPs in the National Assembly to side with Macron meant the government faced defeat in the lower house.

"We can't take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told MPs as she announced the move amid jeers and boos from opposition MPs who also sang the national anthem.

Trade unions and political analysts had warned that adopting the legislation without a vote - by invoking article 49.3 of the constitution - risked radicalising opponents and would undercut the law's democratic legitimacy.

"It's a total failure for the government," far-right leader Marine Le Pen told reporters. "From the beginning the government fooled itself into thinking it had a majority."

According to polls two thirds of French people oppose the pension overhaul.

"When a president has no majority in the country, no majority in the National Assembly, he must withdraw his bill," added Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure.

Some opposition parties including Le Pen's are set to call a no-confidence vote in the centrist government on Friday, but Borne's cabinet is expected to survive, thanks to backing from the right-wing Republicans party.

Unions immediately called for another day of mass strikes and protests for next Thursday, calling the government's move "a complete denial of democracy".