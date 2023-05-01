Logo
France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskyy held call on Sunday
France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskyy held call on Sunday

France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskyy held call on Sunday

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after visiting the 'Chateau de Joux' during a ceremony marking the 175th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in France, in La Cluse-et-Mijoux, near Besancon, eastern France, on Apr 27, 2023. (Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via REUTERS)

01 May 2023 04:06AM (Updated: 01 May 2023 04:06AM)
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Sunday (Apr 30) and discussed Ukraine's military needs, both sides said.

Zelenskyy said he had a long and meaningful talk with Macron during which the two men co-ordinated their positions on the war and on how to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"I am grateful to France and Emmanuel personally for their support of our country and our people," he said in an evening video address, in which he also thanked France for promising to send weapons to Ukraine.

The French presidency said Macron had reaffirmed France's support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy, and that Macron had given an update on European co-ordination to give Ukraine military help.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed confidence earlier this week that the bloc would finalise a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kyiv expressed frustration at wrangling among EU member states.

Source: Reuters/ec

