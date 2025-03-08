Freed Isaeli hostages urge Netanyahu to implement Gaza deal 'in full'

JERUSALEM: More than 50 freed Israeli hostages urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire deal and secure the release of those still held in the Palestinian territory.

"We who have experienced the inferno know that a return to war is life-threatening for those still left behind," a group of 56 freed hostages said in a letter posted on the social media platform Instagram on Friday evening (Mar 7).

"Implement the agreement in full, in one single manoeuvre."

Among those to sign the letter was Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two young sons died while held captive in Gaza.

Their plea came as Hamas released a video showing Israeli hostage Matan Angrest alive, footage that his family said had left them "shaken".

In the footage, Angrest, who turned 22 in November, also calls on the Israeli authorities to implement the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire ended on Mar 1 after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, though hostilities have not resumed.

While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war.

Of the 251 hostages taken by Palestinian militants during the 2023 attack on Israel, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has said are dead.