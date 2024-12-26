Freed Russian dissident put on Moscow's 'wanted' list

Russian

opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was released in a prisoner swap by

Moscow

in August , has been placed

on

Russia's "

wanted

"

list

, according to an interior ministry database seen by AFP Wednesday (Dec 25).

MOSCOW:

"Wanted under a criminal code article," reads the website, along with a photograph of Yashin and his date and place of birth.

The former Moscow councillor is also labelled as a "foreign agent", a designation typically applied to opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

Yashin, 41, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison at the end of 2022 for denouncing "the murder of civilians" in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

The liberal sat on Moscow's city council at the time and had fought alongside opposition figures like Alexei Navalny, who died in detention in February 2024, and Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015.

Yashin was released on August 1 as part of a historic prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, alongside other Russian opposition figures and American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a former AFP Moscow correspondent.