Freed Syria prison sparks hope and heartbreak

"They took them from their homes and we visited them once. Then they told us they were dead and asked for their ID cards," he added.



But "they didn't give us any proof, and we still hope they are alive."



Most of the detainees who had not been released were officially considered missing, with their death certificates rarely reaching their families unless exorbitant bribes were paid, as part of a widespread corruption.



Khaled Attieh, 55, was searching for his brother, who had been held in the prison since 2012.



"We came to visit him. He was alive," he said. That was six years ago.