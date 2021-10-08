French ambassador says Australia 'childish' to keep US subs pact secret

CANBERRA: Australia's assertion that it could not inform France of its top-secret talks with the United States and Britain to build nuclear submarines is "childish", the French envoy to Canberra said on Friday (Oct 8).

Australia walked away from a US$40 billion deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines last month and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

The cancellation angered France, which accused Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back by holding talks without informing them.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he did raise concerns with Paris over the troubled Naval Group contract, but he could not reveal discussions with the United States until that strategic partnership had been agreed.