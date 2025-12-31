French ban on 'forever chemicals' in cosmetics, clothing to enter force

PARIS: A French ban on the production and sale of cosmetics and most clothing containing polluting and health-threatening "forever chemicals" goes into force on Thursday (Jan 1).



Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are human-made chemicals used since the late 1940s to mass produce the non-stick, waterproof and stain-resistant treatments that coat everything from frying pans to umbrellas, carpets and dental floss.



Because PFAS take an extremely long time to break down - earning them their "forever" nickname - they have seeped into the soil and groundwater, and from there into the food chain and drinking water.



These chemicals have been detected virtually everywhere on Earth, from the top of Mount Everest to inside human blood and brains.



Chronic exposure to even low levels of the chemicals has been linked to liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses, low birthweights and several kinds of cancer.



The French law, approved by lawmakers in February, bans the production, import or sale from January 2026 of any product for which an alternative to PFAS already exists.



These include cosmetics and ski wax, as well as clothing containing the chemicals, except certain "essential" industrial textiles.