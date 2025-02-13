French court commutes Frenchman's Indonesia death sentence to 30 years

"CHEMIST" ACCUSATIONS

Atlaoui was arrested in 2005 at a factory in a Jakarta suburb where dozens of kilogrammes of drugs were discovered, with Indonesian authorities accusing him of being a "chemist".



The welder by trade said that he was installing machinery in what he thought was an acrylic factory.



Under an agreement last month between both countries for his transfer, Jakarta has left it to the French government to grant him either clemency, amnesty or a reduced sentence.



An Indonesian court initially sentenced Atlaoui to life in prison, but the Supreme Court changed that to a death sentence on appeal in 2007.



The Frenchman was due to be executed alongside eight others in 2015 but was granted a reprieve after Paris applied pressure and the Indonesian authorities allowed an outstanding appeal to proceed.



Atlaoui's return was made possible after an agreement between French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin and his Indonesian counterpart, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, on Jan 24.



In the agreement, Jakarta said it had decided not to execute Atlaoui and authorised his return on "humanitarian grounds" because he was ill.



Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws and has executed foreigners in the past.