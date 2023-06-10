French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager

BEAUVAIS, France: A court in France sentenced a man to 18 years in prison on Friday (Jun 9) for stabbing and then burning alive his 15-year-old girlfriend.

The 2019 killing of the secondary school pupil, identified in court only as Shaina, revived outrage in France over the number of women who die at the hands of intimate partners.

The court was told that the accused, a 17-year-old high school student at the time, had lured Shaina to a shed in the town of Creil north of Paris to kill her and burn her body.

Post-mortem forensic examination revealed "multiple wounds" inflicted by a knife, but also that Shaina was still breathing at the start of the fire.

According to public prosecutor Loic Abrial, the crime was "premeditated at every stage".

He had sought a tougher, 20 or 30-year sentence, but the court took the accused's status as a minor into consideration.

In response, Shaina's brother, Yasin, cried angrily.

"18 years! That's justice in France," he shouted at the special juvenile court in Oise, and had a tense exchange with the accused before collapsing and being taken to hospital.