Macron tells voters: Now choose the France you want

AUXERRE, France: French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen made final appeals on Friday (Apr 22) to undecided voters weighing fears of what a Le Pen presidency could bring against their anger at Macron's record.

According to the latest surveys for Sunday's run-off, fear may win the day over loathing: Macron the centrist, pro-European incumbent leads his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger by 10 to 14 points, well outside margins of error.

But the fact that nearly three in 10 voters say that they will not vote or have not made up their minds means that a surprise Le Pen win similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as United States president cannot entirely be ruled out.

Wrapping up his campaign in the postcard-pretty medieval village of Figeac in southern France, Macron told voters that Sunday was no less than a plebiscite on the country's future.

"Apr 24 will be a referendum for or against Europe - we want Europe," he said. "Apr 24 will be a referendum for or against a secular, united, indivisible France ... we are for."