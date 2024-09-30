French FM in Beirut, despite air strikes

BEIRUT: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Lebanon Sunday (Sep 29) night, his ministry said, making him the first high-level foreign diplomat to visit since Israeli air strikes intensified one week ago.

The arrival of Barrot, who earlier called for an immediate halt to the strikes, came as the foreign ministry announced that a second French national had been killed in Lebanon, though details were unclear.

Barrot oversaw the delivery of 11.5 tonnes of French humanitarian aid, Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

After a meeting about the status of French nationals, Barrot on Monday will meet officials including Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

He is also due to meet the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and members of the UN peacekeeping force in the south.

"We confirm the death of a second French national," his ministry said Sunday, adding that further details will be supplied later.