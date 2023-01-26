Strikes disrupt French fuel deliveries, but participation waning

PARIS: Protests against French government plans to raise the retirement age had a muted impact on the energy sector on Thursday (Jan 26), the first day of 48-hour strikes, lowering hydropower output and curbing some refinery deliveries.

In electricity, supply from the Belleville 1 nuclear reactor was lowered by 1 gigawatt (GW) due to the strike, data from operator EDF showed. Hydropower supply was unaffected after dropping by 1.7 GW earlier, the data showed.

That's compared to a steep fall in power production during a nationwide day of strikes on Jan 19, when output was down some 6.6 GW, roughly 10 per cent of the country's total, forcing France to import power from neighbours.

Spot electricity prices for Friday rose slightly, as an expected drop in demand and rise in wind supply offset some uncertainty linked to the two-day walk-out call by trade unions.

At oil refineries, strike participation also waned, although deliveries were partially disrupted.

An Elabe poll for BFM showed 72 per cent of the French are against the pension reform. It is too soon to say who will win the showdown between unions and the government.

More than a million people marched through French cities on Jan 19 in a boon for unions. A second nationwide day of strikes, across all sectors, is planned for Jan 31.

In the energy sector, unions had previously said they expect industrial action to intensify on Feb 6, when a 72-hour strike is scheduled to start and possibly be renewed.

Meanwhile, the government, which lacks an absolute majority in parliament, is still not sure it will get all the votes it needs to push through the pension reform from the conservative Les Republicains.