World

French government likely to use special powers to pass 2023 budget bill: PM
World

French government likely to use special powers to pass 2023 budget bill: PM

French government likely to use special powers to pass 2023 budget bill: PM

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a government statement on the war in Ukraine and the consequences for France, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on Oct 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

17 Oct 2022 03:00AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 03:02AM)
PARIS: The French government is set to pass the 2023 budget bill using special constitutional powers that would allow it to bypass a vote in parliament, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday (Oct 16).

The government will likely use the procedure, under article 49.3 of the constitution, Borne said in an interview on French TV channel TF1, without specifying a date but ruling out its use on Monday.

"We will probably have to use the 49.3, but ... it won't be tomorrow."

Opposition parties would be likely respond with a motion of no confidence, which would likely fail but would nonetheless be damaging as the government seeks to build bridges for a planned pension reform.

Source: Reuters

