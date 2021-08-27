Logo
French health minister says COVID-19 wave recedes, but calls for caution
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass posters are seen outside a bar as France brings in tougher restrictions where a proof of immunity will be required to access most public spaces and to travel by inter-city train, in Nice, France, on Aug 9, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

27 Aug 2021 03:41AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 03:41AM)
PARIS: The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday (Aug 26).

Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.

"The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.

Source: Reuters/ec

