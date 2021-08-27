French health minister says COVID-19 wave recedes, but calls for caution

PARIS: The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday (Aug 26).
Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.
"The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram