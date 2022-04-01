Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

French oppose Macron's proposed later retirement, poll shows as election looms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

French oppose Macron's proposed later retirement, poll shows as election looms

French oppose Macron's proposed later retirement, poll shows as election looms

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media after European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

01 Apr 2022 05:14PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 05:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A large majority of French oppose raising the legal retirement age, an opinion poll published by Les Echos newspaper showed, which could be an issue for President Emmanuel Macron, who has made that a key proposal as he seeks re-election this month.

Macron has proposed pushing the legal age at which one can receive a full pension to 65 from 62.

The far-right's Marine Le Pen would bring it down to 60 for some workers and the hard-left's Jean-Luc Melenchon for all. Conservative Valerie Pecresse and far-right Eric Zemmour, who are lower in the polls, would also have people retire later.

Macron has long been seen by opinion polls as being on a safe track to re-election, but the boost received for his active diplomacy over Ukraine has been fading and Le Pen has been narrowing the gap.

According to the survey, carried out from Monday to Wednesday, 70 per cent of respondents were opposed to raising the retirement age, half of whom were "very opposed".

Instead, the Elabe poll, which assessed 1,531 people for French daily Les Echos, Radio Classique and the Institut Montaigne, found that 63per cent of respondents favoured higher taxes for richer households to bolster the pension system.

Macron, when he belatedly entered the election campaign, said he would increase the retirement age, cut taxes and further loosen labour market rules, seeking a mandate to press on with pro-business reforms.

Stressing his pro-business credentials is not without risk as households feel the squeeze from rising prices, but Macron said he wanted to see through a reshaping of the economy.

Even if, as polls still expect, Macron does win a second mandate, the issue of pension reform, which dogged his first mandate, could be a problem, considering how widespread the opposition is.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

France election Emmanuel Macron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us