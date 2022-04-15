French police officers probe Bucha mass grave

BUCHA: A French police officer sends a drone up into the sky at Bucha near Ukraine's capital Kyiv to photograph a 14-metre-long grave where 70 bodies have been found.

A team of 18 experts from the forensic department of France's national gendarmerie has been working for two days already to examine and identify those buried at the largest mass grave found to date in the devastated town.

Usually they work in France at the scenes of crimes, natural disasters or road accidents.

Now they are part of a painstaking operation being conducted in areas once occupied by Russian forces that could help piece together a case at the International Criminal Court.

Wearing white jumpsuits or navy blue uniforms and masks to protect themselves from the stench of death, the French officers extract three bodies wrapped in black plastic from the trench in just under an hour.

Each was then placed on an examination table protected from view by a white tent bearing the gendarmerie's logo.

Inside, six French investigators carried out the first examination.