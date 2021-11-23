Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

French Prime Minister Castex tests positive for COVID-19: PM's office
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

French Prime Minister Castex tests positive for COVID-19: PM's office

French Prime Minister Castex tests positive for COVID-19: PM's office

French Prime Minister Jean Castex in Paris, France, on Nov 13, 2021. (Photo: Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS)

23 Nov 2021 06:58AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 06:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, the prime minister's office said on Monday (Nov 22).

Castex, who is fully vaccinated against the virus, learned his daughter had tested positive after he returned from Belgium, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. Castex then tested positive himself.

The French prime minister will continue to work and will remain in isolation for 10 days, his office added in a statement.

Castex's positive test coincides with several European countries tightening restrictions to slow down infections and the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19. Austria on Monday re-imposed a nationwide lockdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France doesn't need to follow such measures because its stringent health pass rules have helped keep the virus in check, but he wants to accelerate the delivery of vaccine booster shots.

Last week, France's health regulator recommended booster shots for over 40s. Currently it is available to over 65s.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us