PARIS: Tens of thousands of people marched in cities in France on Saturday (Nov 21), on the sixth weekend in a row of protests to demand better public services and express anger over the rising cost of living and inequality.

The protest movement, sparked in mid-September by high school students demanding better learning conditions, fuelled a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality that spread across Europe, even as turnout in France has dwindled.

Across the country, organisers reported 150,000 protesters, compared to 200,000 last week and 800,000 on the first one held October 17.

The interior ministry said numbers had "significantly declined", counting 82,500 people, compared to 106,000 last Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered in central Paris's Place de la Republique square in a festive atmosphere, with musicians playing, food trucks, costumes and homemade signs, before marching east through the city.

Flags and vests of trade unions and left-wing parties mingled with those of student organisations and the Yellow Vest movement, which is marking its anniversary eight years after it rattled President Emmanuel Macron's government.

One group had set up mock headstones proclaiming the death of France's public services, including social security and education.

"In a number of countries, young people are going through the same thing, namely precarity. You have to choose between having a roof over your head, getting medical care, and being able to eat your fill," said Manon Moret, general secretary of the students' union Unef.

On Friday crowds rallied across multiple countries to vent anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people.

"I want to live, not survive," read one placard held by a protester in Paris.