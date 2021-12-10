French rush to get tested as COVID-19 cases rise, holidays near

PARIS: In her pharmacy in central Paris, Mireille Grand points to near-empty shelves where she would normally have COVID-19 tests stocked up – only five tests remain.

"That's all that's left," she said. "This is due to a sharp increase of many, many COVID-19 contact cases. We had to do a lot of tests."

Across France, pharmacies say they have run short of COVID-19 tests as cases rise and people scramble to make sure they do not risk contaminating loved ones as they meet up in the holiday season.

Nearly 5.3 million PCR and antigen tests were carried out from Nov 9 to Dec 5, official data shows, the highest number in months and a 31 per cent increase on the previous week, which itself was about 38 per cent higher than the week before.

In the last week of October, only about 2 million tests were carried out, but the number of tests has increased steadily since then.

"There have been lots of people coming to take the tests to make sure (they're not infected with COVID-19) for gatherings, to go see their families," pharmacist Grand said.