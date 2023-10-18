French school killer claimed attack for Islamic State group: Prosecutor

His 16-year-old brother also appeared before the judge, suspected of having "provided him with some support" before he stabbed Dominique Bernard, 57, at his former school in Arras, about 180 kilometres north of Paris, said Ricard.

The teenager was charged and placed in pre-trial detention, his lawyer Ambroise Vienet-Legue told AFP.

Their 15-year-old cousin was also charged. He is suspected of having been "informed of the plan" without doing anything to prevent it, according to Ricard. He is subject to a provisional judicial educational intervention, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said overnight on Tuesday.

Bernard's killing came almost exactly three years after another teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by an Islamist radical from Russia's southern region of Chechnya, which borders the Ingushetia region where Moguchkov was born.

BOMB THREATS

France raised its security level after Friday's attack and deployed 7,000 troops.

There have since been several bomb threats at public buildings - one at the Arras high school and two at the Palace of Versailles, a major tourist attraction.

With neighbouring Belgium also suffering an attack - two Swedes were killed by a Tunisian man also claiming inspiration from the Islamic State group - politicians are warning of a wider threat.

"All European states are vulnerable," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on Tuesday.

He said "Islamist terrorism" had returned, adding: "We all have a vulnerability. It's what comes with being a democracy, a rule-of-law state where there are individuals who can decide at a given moment to commit the worst acts."

But Macron, who is set to attend schoolteacher Bernard's funeral on Thursday, stressed he had seen "no failures" by French security services ahead of the stabbing in Arras.

The French government has brought forward to December a parliamentary debate on a planned immigration bill, which it says will also act as a response to terrorism.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's office said he was considering adding to the bill measures that would allow any immigrant who "adheres to a jihadist ideology" to be stripped of their residency.