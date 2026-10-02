French school protests spread as fires, blockades deepen unrest

PARIS: French students set fire to bins and erected blockades outside schools in several cities, protesting overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and crumbling facilities.



Several school principals were injured, harassed or assaulted during blockades at high schools on Thursday (Oct 1), according to reports from regional education authorities, prefectures and union representatives.



Police have already detained hundreds of protesters at the lycees, which students aged 15 to 18 attend for their final three years of secondary education in France.



The interior ministry said police and gendarmes had made 1,949 arrests on Thursday, while 305 officers had been injured.



According to interior ministry figures, 1,027 lycees of the 3,700 across France had been affected by the movement's actions, with blockades at 222 of them.



The authorities in the Paris region said around 50 schools had been "the scene of violence, clashes and damage".



Interior Minister Laurent Nunez condemned what he described as "unbridled violence".



The office of prime minister Sebastien Lecornu said the demonstrations had become "urban violence" and cited the intelligence service to justify claims that it had been organised by the radical left.



Manuel Bompard, a leading figure in the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), quickly dismissed the claim, accusing the government of "sinking into conspiratorial thinking" in comments to AFP.



LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon demanded to know which arm of the intelligence service had said that.



This latest wave of social unrest comes with tensions already running high over inflation, particularly soaring fuel prices -- and just seven months away from France's presidential election, where opinion polls suggest far-right leader Marine Le Pen is the frontrunner.