French trade unions hail strike success during Champions League final

PARIS: French transport trade unions on Tuesday (May 31) hailed the success of their strike during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which the French government said contributed to the public disorder that marred the showpiece event.

The government has mainly blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool's handling of their fans for Saturday's trouble but also said the transport strike contributed to an overcrowding of fans near the Stade de France stadium.

"The success of the strike during the Champions League final resulted in a clear display of strength for the trade unions," said a joint statement from the CGT and UNSA unions representing workers on Paris' RER and RATP public transport networks.

The unions also threatened another strike on Friday to coincide with the France versus Denmark Nations League soccer match. The unions want better pay and working conditions.