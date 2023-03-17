Logo
French unions plan more strikes against pension reform on Mar 23
French unions plan more strikes against pension reform on Mar 23

Demonstrators gather in Nantes to protest after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used the article 49.3, a special clause in the French Constitution, to push the pensions reform bill through the National Assembly without a vote by lawmakers, France, March 16, 2023. The slogan reads : "49.3 reasons to be angry". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

17 Mar 2023 03:11AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 03:11AM)
PARIS: French unions plan another day of strikes and demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, a union spokeswoman said on Thursday (Mar 16).

"The united union front continues to demand the withdrawal of the reform and calls for another day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday, Mar 23," hardline CGT union official Catherine Perret told a news conference.

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Thursday invoked special constitutional powers to push through a much-contested pension reform without a vote in parliament, where his centrist party does not have an absolute majority.

Source: Reuters/ec

