Fresh protests: Brasilia ups security days after riots

BRASILIA: Security was boosted in Brasilia on Wednesday (Jan 11) amid simmering tensions ahead of fresh protests by backers of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and the pending arrest of one of his allies just days after riots shocked the Brazilian capital.

Roads leading to the Esplanade of Ministries were blocked to traffic and pedestrians, deputy justice minister Ricardo Cappelli told reporters, as Bolsonaro fans vowed fresh "mega" protests to "take power back" from his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The esplanade houses all government ministries as well as the Square of Three Powers - the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court all targeted in Sunday's violent uprising.

Demonstrations were also planned for Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other cities in a country left deeply divided by a vitriolic campaign for October elections in which leftist Lula narrowly beat far-right Bolsonaro.

Ever since Bolsonaro's defeat, his most hard-core defenders have been clamouring for the military to launch a coup against Lula.

And on Sunday, hundreds clad in the yellow-and-green colors of the Brazilian flag - coopted by Bolsonaro and his backers as a symbol of nationalist fervour - stormed the symbolic seats of power.

Dubbed "fanatical fascists" by Lula, they clashed with police, beat up journalists, and left a trail of property destruction in their wake.

Hundreds have been arrested and Brasilia has been quiet, though tense, since the police on Monday rounded up so-called "bolsonaristas" who had been camped out in the capital since October.

On Wednesday, they put out another call for demonstrations in dozens of cities.