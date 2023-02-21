Fresh quake hits Türkiye-Syria border two weeks after disaster

ANTAKYA: Another earthquake struck the border region of Türkiye and Syria on Monday (Feb 20), just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

It struck at a depth of 10km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas told HaberTurk broadcaster that he had received reports about some people stuck under rubble after the latest quake. Three people were killed and more than 200 injured, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

In Samandag, where the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD reported one person dead, residents said more buildings collapsed but most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes. Mounds of debris and discarded furniture lined the dark, abandoned streets.

Muna Al Omar said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the ground started heaving again.

"I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

Hours earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Türkiye that Washington would help "for as long as it takes" as rescue operations in the wake of the Feb 6 earthquake and its aftershocks were winding down, and focus turned to toward urgent shelter and reconstruction work.

The death toll from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 in Türkiye, AFAD said on Monday, and it was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing.