'Fresh wound': South Africa flood survivors bury loved ones

DURBAN, South Africa: Betraying no sign of emotion, Ayanda Jileka emerges from the ruins of his family home in South Africa with some wood that he drops into two small holes at the gate.

The wood will be used to burn two sacrificial goats as part of funeral rites for victims of flooding that has devastated the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province and killed more than 440 people to date.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the disaster had affected more than 17,000 households, made over 6,000 people homeless and injured 55.

More than 50 people are still missing and residents still lack access to drinkable water after a week of torrential rain destroyed infrastructure and upended lives around the Indian Ocean port city of Durban.

Ayanda, 19, is one of two survivors of a horrific incident that claimed the lives of five members of the royal Zulu Jileka family on the night of Apr 12 in the rural town of KaMoya near Durban.

He was sleeping in a rondavel, a traditional round home, when it collapsed under the weight of the deluge and floodwater swept him away.

A few moments later, the bedroom in the neighbouring family house also collapsed on Princess Bonakele Jileka and four children aged between two and 12.

Ayanda miraculously survived, but all five of his relatives died at the scene.