Fridge cyberattack hits supermarkets across Europe

"CYBER INCIDENT"

Belgian industrial refrigeration group Sabcobel told AFP it had begun securing its installations after the Oct 12 attack in France, but around 10 per cent were still not fixed and some were in the shops affected on Monday.



While they did not explicitly call it a cyberattack, chains Delhaize, Colruyt and Intermarche also experienced technical problems with fridges in dozens of stores across Belgium, with four Delhaize stores in Luxembourg also affected.



Musgrave, which owns Supervalu in Ireland, said 13 of its stores were affected by a cyber-incident. A small number of corner shops in the Netherlands also suffered disruptions.



In Portugal, the Mosqueteiros group confirmed to AFP incidents at seven Intermarche stores linked to a cyberattack, which "appears to have targeted an external service provider responsible for managing the refrigeration systems."



And in Sweden, chain Coop confirmed six of its around 800 stores had been hit.



"We can confirm that it is a cyber incident. The problem has now been resolved and the fridges and freezers are working as normal," spokesman Carlos Cancino told AFP.



He said Coop did not know who was behind the attack, but noted that the affected stores had been connected to a 4G mobile network, not the updated 5G system, which made them "more exposed" to hackers.