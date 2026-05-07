CNA Explains: What is frontier AI and how Anthropic's Mythos is reshaping cybersecurity

The debut of advanced artificial intelligence models such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos is sharpening global concerns over a new class of technology known as frontier AI - and the security risks it could pose.

These systems, the most advanced AI models available today, can reason through complex problems and detect vulnerabilities at a speed and scale far beyond human capability.

While that could strengthen cybersecurity, it also introduces new threats.

Mythos in particular has drawn attention for its capabilities in coding and system analysis, fuelling fears that such tools could be misused by cybercriminals to exploit weaknesses in critical systems.

As a result, regulators and policymakers are reassessing whether existing safeguards are sufficient.

Here’s what to know about frontier AI - and how it is changing the risk landscape.

What is Frontier AI?

Frontier AI refers to the most capable and cutting-edge AI systems available today.

Think of it as J.A.R.V.I.S from Iron Man – an assistant that can hold a conversation, reason through problems and act on a user's behalf, said Zscaler's Santanu Dutt, the cybersecurity firm's vice president of solutions consulting and head of technology of Asia Pacific and Japan.

What was once fictional is now widely available to anyone with an internet connection, he noted.

These models are particularly powerful in areas such as cybersecurity and software analysis. They can scan vast amounts of code, identify weaknesses and even suggest ways to exploit or fix them - in hours rather than months.

But this becomes a double-edged sword.

While organisations can use frontier AI to fix bugs quickly, cybercriminals can also misuse the same system to exploit vulnerabilities at an unprecedented speed.

Besides Mythos, other frontier AI models include OpenAI’s GPT-4, Google’s Gemini and xAI's Grok.