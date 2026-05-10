Frontier jet hits and kills pedestrian on runway in Denver during takeoff, airport says

A Frontier Airlines passenger jet struck and killed a pedestrian on a runway at Denver International Airport during a planned takeoff for Los Angeles late on Friday (May 8), the airport said in a statement.

The Frontier flight reported striking an individual during takeoff and abandoned its departure. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, had jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway, the airport said.

The individual is not believed to be an employee of the airport, the statement said.

The incident caused a brief engine fire with smoke in the cabin on the Airbus A321 flight which was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom were evacuated safely.