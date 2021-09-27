Fuel 'panic buying' in UK could see army come to the rescue

LONDON: Britain experienced further "panic buying" of motor fuel on Monday (Sep 27) as a shortage of lorry drivers caused by COVID-19 and Brexit fallout could reportedly prompt the government to use the army to make deliveries.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) claimed that almost half of the United Kingdom's 8,000 fuel pumps had run out of petrol on Sunday, as desperate drivers formed long queues to fill up tanks.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson told the BBC that shortages were down to "panic buying, pure and simple".

In an emergency move, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he had suspended oil industry competition laws to ensure suppliers "can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised".

It comes as UK media widely reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering whether to call upon soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations across the nation.

Questioned over the weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refused to rule out requesting military assistance.