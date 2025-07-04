Ten hurt in fuel station blast heard across Rome

ROME: A huge explosion during refuelling at a petrol station in a Rome suburb on Friday (Jul 4) injured at least 10 people and rattled windows across the Italian capital.

Neighbouring buildings and a children's summer camp were evacuated following the explosion, which occurred around 8.20am (2.20pm, Singapore time).

Media reports said it happened during refuelling.

Mobile phone footage shared online showed a huge fireball shooting into the sky, followed by black smoke that swept across the Prenestino neighbourhood in eastern Rome.

The sound was heard across the Eternal City, with windows shaking even across town, according to AFP reporters.

Media reports said a first explosion caused emergency services to rush to the scene and was followed by a stronger blast a few minutes later.

Nine police officers were injured, none of them in a life-threatening condition, a spokesman for Rome police told AFP. The fire service said one of its firefighters was also hurt.

Ten teams of firefighters were sent to the station providing both fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The fire service posted on social media a video of blackened and smoking structures, punctuated with flames.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was following the situation.

"I express my closeness to all those who are injured - including law enforcement officers, firefighters and health workers - and I extend my heartfelt thanks to those involved in the rescue and safety operations," she wrote on X.