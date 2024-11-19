‘They can't transform the world’: Analysts find G20’s lack of action on climate and hunger disappointing

SHIFT IN ROLE OF G20

Both observers noted that the economic grouping has expanded its remit to address geopolitical issues as well.

G20 leaders, in their joint statement, reached a narrow consensus on the escalating Ukraine war, focusing on "human suffering" and the economic fallout of the conflict.

Their declaration also expressed "deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," and called urgently for more aid and protection for civilians along with a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

“The biggest surprise was that it (the joint declaration), at the beginning, said so much about global peace and security, showing that the G20 had become, publicly, a global security governor,” said Prof Kirton.

However, he noted that wording on Ukraine was vague, and that there was “no hint” that G20 leaders continued to think that Russia's acts against Ukraine were aggressions.

This year’s meeting represents a shift from a bipolar to a multilateral world, said Prof Siracusa.

“There are now many centres of influence. We have some of the Global South powers there, India, South Africa and Brazil, who are calling the tune, whereas some of the larger powers are sitting in the background, not doing much,” he said.

The change is that nations now can choose to participate or ignore blocs like G20, he added.

“If Donald Trump wants to ignore important organisations like the G20 and the G7 and the United Nations, the United States will become not a participant in the world, but a bystander,” he said.