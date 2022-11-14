Indonesia officials say Russia's Lavrov taken to hospital at G20 summit; Russia claims report is fake

NUSA DUA: The governor of Bali said on Monday (Nov 14) that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has left hospital in good health, following reports that he was admitted after arriving for the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

He was taken to hospital for a "check-up" at the Sanglah hospital and he "immediately returned", Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters.

An earlier report by The Associated Press said Lavrov had been taken to hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival on the island.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials told AP that the Russian diplomat was being treated. All declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

Russia's foreign ministry denied the report, calling it the "height of fakery".

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister since 2004, sitting outdoors on a patio, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents.

Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had been writing falsely for a decade that Putin was ill.

"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov, 72, said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."